Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have blocked all the entrances into the national assembly.

The operatives are turning away cars of lawmakers and one of those that have been prevented from gaining entry into the national assembly is Rafiu Ibrahim, senator representing Kwara south.

A legislative source revealed that Ahmad Lawan, senate leader, and some senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with Lawal Daura, director-general of the DSS, at about 1am on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear what the agenda of the meeting was about and no explanation has been given for why the security agency is turning back national assembly staff and lawmakers.





On Monday, Senate President Bukola Saraki called for a leadership meeting of the national assembly.





Saraki is also expected to meet with Mahmoud Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as regards the 2019 elections.





President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the approval of N242 billion for the polls.