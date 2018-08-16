Bayelsa-based journalist and publisher of the Weekly Source Magazine, Mr. Jones Abiri has been released by the Department of State Services, DSS.

The journalist was released on Wednesday after he was said to have met his bail conditions.





He had been in detention for over two years without being charged to court.





Abiri was arrested on July 21, 2016 at his office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, over an alleged link to armed militancy in the Niger Delta region, an allegation which he denied.





Abiri was however charged to court on July 27, 2018, being two years after his arrest and detention.





He was initially granted bail in the sum of N2 million and two sureties who must be civil servants not lower than level 12.





The bail condition was later reviewed following an application by his lawyer.