The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday announced the appointment of Mr. P.N. Afunanya as its spokesman and Public Relations Officer.





A statement by the Public Relations department of the service said Afunanya obtained BA. English (1997), Abia State University, Uturu; MA. English (2009), University of Uyo; and MA. Peace and Strategic Studies (2011), University of Ilorin.





“He is currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi”, it read.





“He has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria namely: Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Boston, USA; Security Management and Coordination, London and Investigative Journalism at City University, London.





“Other courses he has attended are on Leadership, Arbitration, Conflict Management/Resolution, Negotiation and Public Communication among others. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS’ in-house Magazine, The Triple S.”