Newly appointed Acting Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mathew Seiyifa has promised to look into the case of detained former National Security Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Sambo Dasuki,





Seiyiifa addressing the media in his office in Abuja on Thursday said Dasuki may get a reprieve after nearly two years in detention.





He stated that the agency would review all arrests and detentions after he had obtained proper briefings from relevant stakeholders.





Although he did not state clearly when Dasuki would be released, Seyifa assured that all cases of illegal arrests and detentions by the agency were being reviewed to ensure that no Nigerian was unduly detained.





Seyifa said, “I am being briefed on the issue of Dasuki. I will be able to make a statement on it after being properly briefed.





“In the coming days we will review all situations, particularly as relating to DSS and other agencies working together to promote national security.”





DSS has, in the past few days, come under attacks by Nigerians over alleged violation of human rights.





The latest been the siege to the National Assembly, an act which led to the sack of the former DG, Lawal Daura.