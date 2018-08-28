Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, says the Department of State Services (DSS) is analysing the audio recording of Leah Sharibu.





Shehu said this in response to a report on how the girl in custody of insurgents appealed to President Muhammadu Buahri to rescue her.





TheCable had obtained her latest picture as well as the audio of her plea to Buhari.





Sharibu was kidnapped alongside 118 students at Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, in February.





All the girls who were captured were subsequently released, except five who reportedly died in detention, but Sharibu was held back for “refusing to renounce her faith”.





The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, has kept her in captivity for seven months, sparking public outrage.





Shehu said Buhari’s administration would act after receiving briefing from the DSS on the audio.





“We are aware of the audio in circulation concerning the unfortunate situation of our daughter, Leah Sharibu,” he wrote on Twitter.





“In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial. The secret service is analyzing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation. For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed.”

This is the first time that Sharibu would speak since she was abducted. The audio has renewed the campaign for her release.