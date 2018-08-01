There was drama at the Akwa Ibom state High Court on Tuesday when kidnappers from Rivers state created a scene at the premises after they were sentenced to death.





Immediately after the presiding judge, Justice Okon Okon pronounced the death sentence, the condemned criminals rained abuses on him and threatened to kill the Akwa Ibom state government prosecution team.





The condemned criminals went haywire, destroying the window of the court-room, causing pandemonium in the area while litigants as well as lawyers were seen scampering for safety.





It took the intervention of a detachment of soldiers and policemen to save the situation, taking them into a waiting prison van.





The condemned kidnappers were: Bernard Efe Ajomaya, Christian Charles Naya, Daniel West and Shedrach Dick Dala.





It was gathered that the kidnappers had on 19th May, 2015, kidnapped a medical expert in Uyo, Dr. Usen Bassey from his IniAbasi Clinic, where they demanded a N10m ransom.





They were said to have been arrested on their way back to Rivers State in Ogoni with part of the ransom, international passport and financial documents belonging to the medical doctor.