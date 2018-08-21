The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to resist the temptation of voting for those who will return the country to the throes of massive looting, come 2019 elections.Mohammed made the appeal on Tuesday in a Sallah message delivered at a media briefing at his home town, Oro, near Ilorin in Kwara State.“The year 2019 is the year of decision for Nigeria.“It is the year that the critical decision will be made as to whether Nigeria will continue along the path of development, in all ramifications (social, economic, political, etc), that this administration has embarked upon since 2015, or the country will retrogress and backslide to the throes of massive and primitive looting and lack of development.”SEE ALSO: Woman munches rapist’s privates as he asks for a headMohammed appealed to Nigerians to be vigilant and not yield the space to naysayers, adding that the gains made by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the past three years must be preserved.“Nigeria must continue on its present trajectory to sustainable growth and development. Never again must we go back to Egypt,” he admonished.The minister thanked Nigerians for their perseverance and support for the Buhari administration and gave an assurance that their sacrifice for the nation would not be in vain.He expressed optimism that with the support of the people, the 2019 elections would be a walkover for Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress.(NAN)