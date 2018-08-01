Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has urged the Christian Association of Nigeria not to be blinded by political parties but be guided by conscience and convictions about what is humanly judged about any candidate.





Shehu Sani, in a meeting with Kaduna Central CAN officials in Kaduna said, “Partisan politics has divided Nigeria more than religious differences, we must accept this very fact.





“There is a duty for all leaders of faith whether Muslim or Christian to work for the peace, justice and unity of this country and there is a moral burden for all leaders irrespective of their political parties to ensure sanity in the system.”





Commenting on the security challenges in his region, he said, “the bloodshed and mass killings going on in the areas of Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Kajuru, Igabi and other parts of the country is worrisome and condemnable.





“Nigeria’s severity and stability is under a serious threats, in the north-east, there is a violence threats by the insurgents that has continue to unleash attacks on the innocent citizens of our dear country.





“In the north-central part of Nigeria herdsmen and militia have become an agents of the evil ones, killing and unleashing terror on innocent citizens.





“Thousands of Zamfara communities are under siege which may not be wrong to say Nigeria is at the verge of war. We should tell ourselves the truth by healing our wounds and we also heal our wounds by impressing those who tell us the truth.





“We the elected politicians must be accountable and it is for the interest of all to continue to tell people in the position of power the bitter truth not people who are sycophants that tells you lies.





“It is for the interest of the common man on the street that we work for the continuity of this country.





“An adage that said, when you said the truth does not mean if you say the truth you will not go to prison and you will not be killed but its means that, when you tell the truth, as a human being, you’re free because their is a moral burden to all men of conscience and conviction to unburden their hearts and speak to the people in position of power what they need to hear to heal them and remove the cataracts in their eyes.





“It is only when the country remain in peace that our nation will make meaning to all citizens as a nation. National flags, National Anthem and National pledges does not unite a nation but justice, but only true sense of belonging, fairness and objectivity for people of different backgrounds.”





He urged the CAN officials to summon all political leaders and aspirants who want to occupy elective offices to come and address them as 2019 approaches.





“Those in office should tell you what they have done to deserve the renewal of their mandates and those aspiring to be there should tell you what they want to do for you,” he added.





He reminded CAN officials of their millions of followers, saying, “either you lead them to the part of right perspective or you lead them to the part of perdition by the kind of choices of words you make.





“You must know the people who want to be your leaders because you cannot marry your daughter to somebody you don’t know.





“CAN is indispensable in the political history and dynamics of Nigeria, is an association that has established itself in the minds of the people. So, it is imperative for CAN to choose good leaders they desire.”





Responding, the CAN Chairman Kaduna Central, Rev. Shokolo Kasuwa, eulogized Senator Sani for his outstanding contributions at the floor of the Senate on issues of national importance.





“We are proud to say you’re our leader. Your doggedness and fairness in saying the truth irrespective of the challenges is commendable.





“For the past two years, in the areas of Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Kajuru local government areas, people cannot access their farmlands which is a serious threat to their existence as a people.





“We call on you to use your influence to help us curtail the myriads of challenges bedeviling our region. We assure you of our maximum cooperation to succeed in your political endeavours,” he assured.