C.I.D Madabum, deputy chief of staff to Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the House of Representatives, has explained the absence of the nation’s number four citizen at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The meeting, which held at APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, had President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other party leaders in attendance.





In a letter addressed to Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party, Madabum said Dogara said could not make it to the meeting because he was out of the country.





“I am directed to acknowledge your letter dated 14th August, 2018 but received on 27th August 2018 inviting His Excellency, Speaker, House of Representatives to the meeting of the APC national executive committee (NEC) scheduled to hold on 30th August, 2018,” the letter read.





“I am further directed to most respectfully inform you that His Excellency, the honourable speaker, is regrettably out of the country at the moment and would therefore be unable to attend





“Please convey the sincere regrets of His Excellency, the Honourable Speaker to Mr. President and all the leaders of the party as he wishes all a successful deliberation at the meetmg.





“Please accept as always the highest consideration and best wishes of his Excellency, the speaker, House of Representatives.”