The removal of Lawal Musa Daura as the Director-General of the Department of Security Service, DSS, by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, left his kinsmen in Daura area of Kastina State in rude shock.

Daura was removed on Tuesday by Osinbajo following his alleged involvement in the illegal invasion of the national assembly complex by men of the security agency.





Both President Buhari and the sacked DSS boss hail from Daura community.





Our reporter observed that there was disquiet in Daura following the ‘sudden’ ouster of the DSS boss in absence of the President.





It was gathered that some youths had gathered in Kanfawa village to protest against the removal of their kinsmen by Osinbajo but were advised by a respected monarch in the town to sheathe their sword and ‘accept the presidential decision in good faith.’





A source hinted that as soon as the news broke out, some political leaders stormed the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, for a meeting which lasted for about four hours.





The meeting was to reach Buhari, who is currently holidaying in London for a possible reversal of the decision, but met brick walls.