The lawmaker representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye, has insisted that nobody can impeach Bukola Saraki as the Senate President.





Melaye said this during his appearance on Channels Television’s flagship political programme, Sunday Politics.





“Senate President Bukola Saraki will be there for four years,” he stated.





“I want to assure you that they can’t and will never have the number to remove the Senate President.”





Senator Melaye made the assertion days after the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, called for Saraki’s impeachment.





“Unfortunately, Adams Oshiomhole as an individual has no vote either to keep Saraki in office or get him impeached.





“When he said that it’s a crown, that the crown belongs to APC; I want to educate and inform him that the Senate Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not a title.





“It is not hereditary, you don’t beget it. it is for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It does not belong to a political party, it does not belong to a family, it is not a kingship or an emperor type of thing,” Melaye added.