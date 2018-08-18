Senator representing Kogi West constituency in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, on Friday mocked former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio in a new song.

In the song released in Akwa Ibom, Dino said Governor Udom is better than Akpabio.





He was heard chanting: “Governor dey pass Governor, Udom pass Akpabio.”





Melaye was among the senators who accompanied Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Friday to Akwa Ibom.





Saraki on his visit to Akwa Ibom assured Governor Udom assured of is support.





VIDEO: