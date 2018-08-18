 Dino Melaye mocks Akpabio, hails Gov Udom (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Dino Melaye mocks Akpabio, hails Gov Udom (VIDEO)

11:14 AM 0
A+ A-
Senator representing Kogi West constituency in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, on Friday mocked former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio in a new song.

In the song released in Akwa Ibom, Dino said Governor Udom is better than Akpabio.

He was heard chanting: “Governor dey pass Governor, Udom pass Akpabio.”

Melaye was among the senators who accompanied Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Friday to Akwa Ibom.

Saraki on his visit to Akwa Ibom assured Governor Udom assured of is support.

VIDEO:

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top