Mathew Seiyefa, a director of the Department of State Service (DSS) who hails from Bayelsa state, may emerge the acting director-general of the DSS.





Lawal Daura, the head of the agency, was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo some hours ago.





Osinbajo had asked Daura to hand over to the next in line to him in terms of seniority.





TheCable reports that Seiyefa is next to Daura.





Seyeifa arrived at the presidential villa in an official SUV at 4pm.





Clutching a file, the aide de camp (ADC) to the acting president, received him at the entrance to the office of Osinbajo.





More to follow…