The National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday night met with its presidential aspirants in Abuja.





The PDP leadership was led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.





Other members of the party’s National Working Committee and some members of the Board of Trustees were also in attendance.





Present at the meeting were the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; a former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar; a former governor of Plateau State, Jona Jang; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, a former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa and a former Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi.





Also in attendance were a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso and a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, Alhaji Kabir Tanimu Turaki (SAN).





The meeting was held behind closed-door.





Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Secondus said he assured the aspirants of the party at all levels that there would be free, fair and transparent primaries where the delegates’ decision would prevail.





“Let me tell you that we the members of the NWC are assuring all aspirants of our party that the era of impunity or imposition is over in the party, as a rebranded PDP under my watch would ensure transparency and fairness for all,” he said.





Secondus appealed to the aspirants to work harmoniously among themselves in the interest of the party “since it is only one person that will get the slot at the end of the day.





“I told them that we must not forget to put the will of God in all we do bearing in mind that nobody gets power unless as designed and approved by God.





“We are proud of all our aspirants, all of them are eminently qualified to rule this country and if we work in harmony we would chase away the APC out of the Aso Rock Villa by 2019.”