On Monday, UEFA released their three-man shortlist for their 2017/18 Men’s Player of the Year award.Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah were confirmed as the top three players, with the winner to be revealed on August 30.The results took many by surprise as Lionel Messi failed to make the cut.A jury of 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the Champions League and Europa League last season, along with 55 journalists voted the players.UEFA has now released the remaining names to have made the top 10 and it turns out that Messi didn’t even finish fourth.World Cup winner, Antoine Griezmann finished ahead of the Argentine who had to settle for fifth.Places 4-10 for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year4 – Antoine Griezmann – 72 points5 – Lionel Messi – 55 points6 – Kylian Mbappe – 43 points7 – Kevin De Bruyne – 28 points8 – Raphaël Varane – 23 points9 – Eden Hazard – 15 points10 – Sergio Ramos – 12 points