The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday revealed what transpired between him and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.He said it was true that he told the EFCC that he was not feeling well, but not based on a fresh list of properties shown him.He said he was examined by a doctor attached to the EFCC and it was confirmed he was unwell.Ekweremadu is being probed by the anti-graft agency for allegedly acquiring about 60 properties with suspicious funds.The Federal Government had already filed a motion in a Federal High Court for an interim forfeiture order on 22 of the assets.Although he appeared for a second round of investigation on Wednesday, he faulted media reports on what transpired.Ekweremadu opened up on his date with the EFCC in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu.The statement said: “My attention has been drawn to false reports in some national dailies that the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, developed high blood pressure in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (upon alleged presentation to him of a fresh set of purported ‘hidden properties’ supposedly acquired by him. There is no truth to this propaganda.“It would be recalled that operatives of the EFCC and men of the Nigeria Police laid siege to his residence at about 6am on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, requesting him to report at its headquarters at 10am the same Tuesday. However, no letter of invitation was delivered to him until around 9am of that day.“Since the siege would not allow him to honour the belated invitation the same day, he, as a law-abiding citizen, wrote to the EFCC to request another date, hence the rescheduled appointment of Tuesday, July 31, 2018.“Senator Ekweremadu honoured the 10am appointment on the fixed date and left in the evening of the same day when he was granted bail on self-recognisance, with an understanding that he would report at the EFCC Office at 10am the next day for a continuation of the interview.“He reported at the EFCC Office on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10am as scheduled, but informed them that he was not feeling well, a fact the EFCC’s doctor confirmed.“He was then allowed to leave to see his doctor and it was agreed that a new date would be fixed for the continuation of the interview.“The office feels compelled by the mischief and orchestrated media trial to put the facts straight on this particular issue.”In suit FHC/ABJ/CS/284/2018, the Federal Government, through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, had traced 22 assets to Ekweremadu.The said assets were suspected to have been acquired through illicit funds.The properties are at No. 11, Evans Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja; Plot 2633 Kyami, Abuja; Housing Estate (Plot 1106 CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07, Lugbe, Abuja; Plot 2782 Asokoro Extension, Abuja, and Houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja.Others are located at Plot 1474 Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi, Abuja; Congress Court, Abuja; Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street, (24th Street) Games Village, Abuja; Plot 66, 64 Crescent, Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.Traceable assets of Ekweremadu in the United State include 4507, Stella Street, Bellavida Estate Kissime, Florida, USA; 2747 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, USA and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, USA.The properties abroad in London include Flat 4 Varsity Court, Harmer Street, WIH 4NW, London; and 52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London.Those in Dubai are Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai; The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai; two flats of Burij Side Boulevard (the signature), Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/1/114, Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai; Apartment No. DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai; Flat 3604, MAG214, Dubai; and Villa No 148, Maeen 1, the Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai.