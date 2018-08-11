The Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has said that it would take 73 Senators to impeach Bukola Saraki as Senate President.





Momodu stated this via his verified Twitter account, while responding to a question.





A user, Ola Maboreje (@olamaboreje1) had reacted to the media entrepreneur’s opinion that he is against Nigeria’s break up, by tweeting at him, saying: “..Heaven will not fall if Saraki is impeached. He will not be the first.





“So because of Saraki there will be break up! NEVER the NASS will sort out themselves when they resume. At least their fight is about ego and personal interest not about development.”





In response, Momodu wrote: “I agree… Impeach him first, in the Senate building with 73 Senators, not on social media.”





Saraki had responded to claims by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that he (Saraki) had always worked with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to frustrate the ruling party.





In a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Oshiomhole outlined ways the Senate President had allegedly worked with the PDP while in the APC, to allegedly hinder the progress of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.





The former Edo State governor also vowed that Saraki will not only be impeached but also stopped from coming back to the Senate in 2019.





But in a swift reaction, the Senate President, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Oshiomhole was behaving like a rain-beaten chicken.