Yenagoa immediate past President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, Engr. Udengs Eradiri has slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over the delay in the presentation of the budget proposal on the conduct of the 2019 elections to the National Assembly.He described the delay as ridiculous and gross misconduct that could be sanctioned with impeachment.Eradiri, an aspirant for the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, blamed the delay in the election budget presentation on irresponsibility on the part of the executive arms not to have prepared the budget or even include it in the 2018 budget.The former youth activist added that disciplinary measures should be put in place to checkmate activities of the executives.He said: “It is not about INEC, it is the irresponsibility of the executives. They knew that in 2019 there will be an election and no preparation for the budget until now, which means that they are not serious. I think disciplinary measures should be put in place to check their activities and not the other way round of acussing the legislatures.“The executive arm has been so mischievous in place recent times, and I don’t know why they are afraid of using the word impeachment in the National Assembly. The President’s conduct from economy, insecurity and now the INEC issues are all impeachable offences.“The President did not in the first place send the budget with clear conscience by asking them to fund the budget with their constituency allowance, that alone was enough for conflicts, that was enough a recipe for war.”He noted that the composition of the commission at the first instance was a threat to democracy, then couple with inconclusive elections, to massive rigging and then vote-buying which has become a constitutional matter.He added that what happened in Ekiti State was a threat to stability of the country and to the democratic institutions.On the recent INEC registration of additional 23 political parties, Eradiri described the action as ridiculous, noting that the logistics for the forthcoming elections in the country will be so cumbersome.He cautioned INEC to avoid unnecessary registration of parties that have no spread across the country, adding that this shows that the entire electioneering process and institutions is being managed by people who are not doing their jobs.Eradiri argued that registration of a party should be beyond just having an office in Abuja, but rather have a reach out in the entire country.He noted that a two-party system like what we had in the past years would have been the best for the country to avoid unnecessary wastage of resources for elections.