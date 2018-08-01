The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, while reacting to the news of the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress, said the decision of the Senate President was a sign of the speed at which the ruling party was shrinking.Secondus, said this in an interview with one of our correspondents, in Abuja. The PDP chairman equally expressed delight that Ahmed also took the decision to abandon the APC and pitch his tent with the PDP.He said, “Gradually, the reality must now dawn on the national leadership of the APC that the merriment is over. We are expanding and they are shrinking.“We just want to commend Saraki and the governor of Kwara State for their boldness and patronage. We commend them for being able to stand for the truth.“We just want to ask others who are ready to join hands with patriotic Nigerians to wrest this country from the jaws of wicked rulers to do so without further delay.”