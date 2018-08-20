 Decomposing bodies found at site of collapsed building in Abuja | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Some decomposing bodies have been found under the rubble of the collapsed building in Abuja.


The four-storey building collapsed in Abuja on Friday.

A corpse was seen at 10:50am when officials of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) came to clear the debris.

Angry relatives and residents of the trapped victims have trooped to the site, raining curses on the officials for not rescuing them.

As of the time of filing this report, the officials are trying to evacuate the decomposing bodies.

More to follow…

