D’banj, Nigerian singer, has released a new song dedicated to his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

The singer and his wife lost their one-year-old son in June after he drowned in a swimming pool in their home in Ikoyi, Lagos.





Last week, D’banj opened up about the loss of his son, saying the past few weeks have been “incredibly difficult”.





Sharing a snippet of the song on his Instagram page, he reassured his wife of his unending love in good and bad times.





“Together we will pass every test that we pass through,” the ‘Emergency’ singer said on Wednesday.





“This is for you my love.”