Unfazed by the lethal and fiendish pose of gun-totting operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), she braced herself for a showdown at the National Assembly Complex on Tuesday. It was the height of daredevilry and bravado for Boma Goodhead, lawmaker representing Asalga/Akulga federal constituency of Rivers state. She dared the masked men to shoot her after they invaded the parliament and prevented lawmakers from gaining access.





Pointing menacingly at one of the operatives, Goodhead roared, “Shoot this gun, how many people can you shoot down here? Let those bullets start coming out. We are not going anywhere.

“Use these bullets and Nigerians shall face you. I dare you to shoot these bullets. Go back to your station, go back to your station. You come here with masked face, bullets in your guns, to intimidate. Enough is enough in Nigeria.”





At the world press conference he addressed following the invasion, Senate President Bukola Saraki heaped praises on Goodhead for her “gallant” display against the hooded operatives.





He said, “Among the many that come up for special mention, I believe that Boma Goodhead, a member of the house of representatives, stands out. She looked at a masked security operative in the eye and dared him to shoot. She let it be known that Nigerians would not stand for the barricade at the national assembly, that we would not be cowed. It was another pointer to what is possible in this country when women take their place in leadership.”





ASARI DOKUBO’S SISTER

Asari-Dokubo and his supporters celebrating the victory of Goodhead in 2016

For the feeble ones, the display at the national assembly was an act of grabbing the devil by the testicles. But little do they know that the 47-year-old lawmaker has an enviable resume of gallantry and resilience – the type that some associate with her Niger Delta kinsmen.