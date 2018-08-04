Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe, long speculated to be interested in Nigeria’s 2019 presidential race finally confirmed his intention on Saturday night.In a tweet, Dankwambo said he will be contesting for the highest seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party,“After wide consultations with party members & Nigerians of diverse backgrounds! I, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo will be running for office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party. #GoingBeyondPromises”, he said.He is the fifth aspirant to announce his candidacy in the PDP. Others are former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, who only two weeks went to Gombe to solicit Dankwambo’s support, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna and chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa, Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto and Tanimu Turaki, a former minister of the Jonathan era, who has launched a campaign via billboards.Other possible candidates are Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Senator Bukola Saraki and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto. They are yet to make their plans known, officially.