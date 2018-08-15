Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung and the President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick, met the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja.The Pinnick executive members were seen at the Council Chamber before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.Among the four members of Pinnick-led executive sighted at the State House include the NFF Vice President and the NFF Secretary General.After the FEC, the Acting President and the Sports Minister met behind closed doors.The meeting started at about 4.20p.m shortly after Dalung arrived the acting president’s office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it may not be unconnected to the FIFA threat to sanction Nigeria over the The world football ruling body, FIFA, is threatening to sanction Nigeria over the leadership crisis rocking the NFF and the alleged government interference.