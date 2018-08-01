A high court in Makurdi, capital of Benue state, on Wednesday restrained eight members of the state assembly from proceeding with the impeachment process initiated against Samuel Ortom, the governor.





The court also restrained the affected lawmakers from sitting and upheld their suspension pending the determination of the motion on notice.





Eight members of the assembly led by Terkibir Ikyange, the impeached speaker, on Monday served impeachment notice the governor.





Ruling on the application on orders restraining the eight members from sitting, Theresa Igoche, presiding judge, also restrained Adam Onum, chief judge of Benue, from receiving or acting on any process or request issued “pursuant to the purported sitting, proceedings and resolutions of 30th July, 2018 aimed at or commenced for the purpose of removing governor of the state, pending the determination of the motion on notice”.





Igoche upheld the subsisting order that was earlier given by Onum, restraining the former speaker and other former principal officers from carrying out legislative function.





He ordered security agencies to vacate the premises of the assembly.





Sebastian Hon, who appeared on behalf of the plaintiffs alongside over 20 lawyers, described the ruling as sound and promised to abide by the orders of the court.





Micheal Gusa, Benue state attorney general and commissioner for justice, applauded the ruling.