The Coalition of United Political Parties has unveiled its national secretariat in Abuja.CUPP is an alliance of 39 political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and Labour Party.The coalition was formed with the aim of wrestling power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2019.Members of the coalition recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to field a joint Presidential candidate to confront the ruling party in 2019. To kick-start its operations, the CUPP also created what it called key committees.These include the Blueprint/Manifesto Committee, Publicity/Media Committee, Strategy Committee and the Contact/Mobilization Committee.