Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that churches that specialise in prosperity preaching through which they acquire stupendous wealth may be slammed with tax.



Akufo-Addo made the declaration as he delivered stinging criticisms about some churches which he accused of being everything but what a church should be, .

The Ghanaian president, speaking at a synod of the Global Evangelical Church at the University of Ghana, remarked that the church is becoming “a pale shadow of what it used to be generations ago.”

