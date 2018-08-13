Sunday Adelaja, founder of Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nation, has likened the lifestyle of Chris Oyakhilome of Chris Embassy to the popular ponzi scheme, otherwise known as MMM.

Adelaja said Oyakhilome was using his jerry curled hair and borrowed American accent to deceive his congregation.





In a live video on Sunday, the Ukrainian-based controversial preacher pointedly accused Oyakhilome of preaching heresy and robbing his congregation.





“This guy is robbing people. He’s using his jerry curled hair and fame American accent to deceive people.





“How can a pastor publicly say he can make people rich? That is MMM. He is only enriching his pocket.





“Just take a look at him, what he’s preaching,” he said.