Chelsea have finally decided that goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois will not be allowed to join Real Madrid this summer.The Belgian who is the first choice goalie has his heart set on a transfer switch to Real Madrid and asked Chelsea after the World Cup to sanction the sale.The goalkeeper wants to return to Madrid to be closer to his family and experience a new challenge after four years as Chelsea’s No.1.The Daily Express reports that Chelsea have now weighed their options and saw reasons Courtois will not be departing this summer.Chelsea are not happy with Real Madrid’s offer, thought to be around £31million, considering Liverpool ‘caughed’ out £67m on Roma goalkeeper, Alisson last month.The Blues were also unable to secure a top class replacement for Courtois, having failed in an attempt to sign Alisson ahead of Liverpool.Approaches for stoppers, Kevin Trapp and Jan Oblak were turned down by their respective clubs, but the latest set-back was Everton’s refusal toconsider an offer for Jordan Pickford.The failed Pickford move means Chelsea believe they have exhausted their options in terms of a replacement for Courtois.The club will inform Courtois of their decision and the 26-year-old is now set to see out the final year of his contract.