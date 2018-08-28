Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has alerted the Federal Government that foreigners infiltrate the nation’s voters register and compromise elections in Nigeria. They also do so during census exercises.The spokesman of the body, Chuks Ibegbu noted that these foreigners “cross Nigeria’s porous borders and register to vote while some of them even contest elections in Nigeria, especially in the North.”He called on INEC to investigate and delist such foreign elements from the voters list as well as address the issue of underaged voters in the North.He commended INEC for the measures its taking to ensure free and fair elections in the country and warned politicians to abide by the rules.On growing extortions by security agents in the South East and South South, Ibegbu warned these corrupt security agents “to stop the nefarious acts in their own interest” lamenting that “every police man now wants to be sent to the East to go and extort money from innocent citizens.” He asked the people to stop giving bribe to security agents .On the 114 Igbo women recently set free after their arrest and detention at Owerri, Ibegbu noted that “the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo had already expressed the views of Ndigbo on that and hope such dastard act will not occur again”On the where about of Nnamdi Kanu , the IPOB leader, Ibegbu noted that by the rule of the doctrine of ‘last place and last encounter’, the Army has questions to answer on that.He however re-iterated the position of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo that “Ndigbo should be wiser and not fall into the trench and trap set by adversaries, though they must never be intimidated by anybody.”On 2019, he stated that “Ohanaeze Ndigbo would consult widely on that but will identify with those ready to restructure Nigeria.”