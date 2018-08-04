The Nigeria Police Force said on Friday that it could not investigate the allegations of certificate forgery and mismanaged funds levelled against the Chairman of Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, except there was an official complaint.The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who said this in an interview newsmen, said the police had yet to receive any official complaint to work on, and as such, they were not investigating Obono-Obla.He said, “We investigate based on complaints. As of now, nobody has made any complaints anywhere. The police do not take up cases based on what people say.“If any agency of government, whether legislative, executive or judiciary, reports any matter to us, we will investigate it. But as it is, nobody has reported the matter to us.”