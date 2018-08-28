Nigerians on social media have faulted presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, for claiming that the alleged forgery of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun is not a corruption matter.





Recall that the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Itse Sagay had said that Adeosun should not be sacked because she is “brilliant”.





But Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesman, speaking with Channels Tv countered Sagay’s comment, saying it was his personal opinion and not the stance of the President.





He was quoted as saying, “It will not be down the aisle of Professor Sagay to advise on that matter because it is not a corruption matter so to speak.”





However, a cross-section rubbished the claim, saying Femi Adesina statement shows a one-sided war against corruption.





But reacting on Twitter, @Duks_OG, ”Forgery is not corruption says Femi Adesina, That’s why we have the president and Kemi Adeosun still stuck to their seats as leaders. Their own corruption is cloaked and disguised in the best way to suit them.”





@Obaksolo, ”But truthfully, forgery is not corruption. Open show of lifelessness. Heaven will intervene like it happened during Abacha.”





@iamjimmygentle, ” Certificate Forgery is not Corruption – Femi Adesina. A go-ahead nod from a lifeless presidential aid that you all can now forge certificates and cut corners.





@Apadious1, ” I’m not mad at Femi Adesina I know he is brilliant but when you defend a Government like this, you are forced to become stupid. The Femi of before I respected but this Buhari Femi. I lack words to describe the object he has become.





@Ekevanvictor ” How can you say forgery is not corruption? What a lifeless assertion.”





@iamdanoras “Forgery Is Not Corruption”- Femi Adesina on Channels. Is this the President’s position.”





@ELPhYnOmEnOn, ”So according to Femi Adesina, Certificate Forgery by the Finance Minister isn’t a corruption matter. I guess that explains the Lackluster attitude & silence of this administration towards the issue.”