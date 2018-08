Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the decision of Godswill Akpabio to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unfortunate.





He said the senator, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, has walked against the tide and endangered his political career.





Secondus said this in a statement issued by Ike Abonyi, his media aide, on Wednesday in Abuja.





Akpabio was received into the APC fold at a ceremony which held at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium.





Secondus said he found it strange that Akpabio would dump the PDP to join the APC, which he described as “a sinking ship,” which every other person is ditching.





The PDP chairman said whatever caused Akpabio’s action must have been triggered by self-preservation and not borne out of any rational strategic political thinking.





According to Secondus, Akpabio’s decision does not have the blessing of the people of Akwa Ibom whose mandate he enjoyed for eight years as state governor and nearly four years now as a senator.





He said: “I cannot fathom any reason why on earth Sen. Akpabio should work against the tide, moving at opposite direction to a place reasonable persons are escaping from.





“How on earth can anybody who has his eyes wide open be seen walking into danger knowingly.”





Secondus accused the APC of arm-twisting and intimidating people into its fold “ostensibly to ruin and disintegrate the person involved”.





He called on the people of Akwa Ibom to be wise and know when to turn their backs from a leader directing them to danger.