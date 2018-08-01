The Lagos State Government, yesterday, embarked on a joint post-construction audit of existing structures in the state in order to prevent the spate of building collapse as well as ensure a sustainable and well-planned environment.The state government has directed the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, and Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA to carry-out the exercise.The General Manager of LASPPPA, Mr. Funmi Osifuye, during a statewide exercise, explained that the measure was also launched in a bid to update the state’s Physical Development Database and uphold the law for a sustainable, safe, secure, functional, business and tourism friendly environment.Osifuye, while noting that the exercise would also ascertain the structural stability of the buildings to prevent a collapse of structures in the state, urged every owner/developer whose property is not covered by a Planning Permit/ Building Plan approval to commence the process of regularisation in line with the recent public announcement by the ministry.