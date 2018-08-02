The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled 10-day vacation in London was an alibi to exonerate him from alleged “planned political illegalities,” “forceful invasion” and “mayhem” which it said were about to be visited on the National Assembly.The party said it was aware of plots which it alleged had been perfected in a meeting, on Wednesday night, between the Presidency and some All Progressives Congress senators, to forcefully reconvene the Senate, with protection from security agencies, with a view to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, also alleged that the PDP was aware of the desperation to illegally take control of the National Assembly.He said this was part of the design to undermine the nation’s democratic institutions and completely foist a dictatorial regime on the nation.He said, “The planned invasion is also a bid to cover the atrocious and humongous corruption of the Buhari administration, which the National Assembly is set to expose.“The PDP has been reliably informed about how these APC senators, especially members of the Buhari Parliamentary Support Group, have been provided with huge sums of money, illegally lifted from repatriated funds, to carry out this nefarious act under the guise of urgent need to approve funds for the 2019 general elections.“Having been demeaned by the widespread condemnation of the recent siege on the residences of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President, in addition to the invasion of the Benue State House of Assembly in a failed attempt to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom and forcefully take over the state, President Buhari is now jetting out of the country so as to appear innocent and oblivious of the political terrors about to be unleashed on the National Assembly.”He reminded President Buhari and the APC that the PDP has taken over the Senate and that the party “is ready and able to protect our democracy with all instruments available in the constitution and parliamentary rule books.”