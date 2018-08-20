Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said he won’t contest the governorship elections in Kwara State.





Mohammed explained that his decision not to contest was anchored on the fact he is currently the leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.





Featuring on Nigerian Television Authority, NTA programme in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday, the Minister stressed that it won’t be wise for him to contest with the people he should be leading.





The Minister noted that as the senior surviving member of the party in the APC government from the State and “as a result of the Tsunami that took place and unfortunately, Kwara State happened to be the epicentre of that rebellion, I am not contesting election in Kwara State.





“If I want to be the honest broker, I must be above board, I must not be seen contesting with those I want to lead, or those that look up to me. I can’t be fighting for the same thing they are looking for”.