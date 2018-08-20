Junaid Mohammed, a lawmaker in the second republic, says some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s kinsmen want him to reinstate Lawal Daura, former director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).





Daura, who was sacked following the DSS blockade at the national assembly, is from the president’s home state of Katsina.





In an interview with PUNCH, Mohammed said: “There is an ethnic attempt by those who are related to Buhari, who are from Daura, who must be related to Lawan Daura, who now want to travel to the United Kingdom to ask Buhari to reverse himself and virtually bring back Lawan Daura and then sack the national security adviser who was supposed to be Lawan Daura’s boss but who he never respected and who he was not even in speaking terms with.”





Buhari returned from his vacation in the UK on Saturday.





Mohammed also said Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is unfit for his present position.





Oshiomhole, who won the chairmanship seat unopposed, is regarded as the preferred candidate of President Buhari





“I don’t believe Adams Oshiomhole has the qualities of a political party leader and that in addition to so many other blunders and display of bad faith by Buhari himself has further complicated matters,” he said.





Mohammed said the emergence of Oshiomhole as APC chairman is bad for the country and the party.





Since Oshiomhole assumed office, the ruling party has lost some of its prominent members, including Senate President Bukola Saraki, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





“What we had before he became national chairman of the party was already too much,” Mohammed said.





“Bringing Oshiomhole and making him chairman of the party, add that to the blunders of President Muhammadu Buhari and his presidency; simply means Nigeria and the political system should be ready to pay a high price.





“Nobody in his right senses will look at this fellow (Oshiomhole) and think he can be a political party leader who can maintain some harmony, some level-headed approach to sorting out problems. He has now become more or less the glorified national publicity secretary of the APC.





“Nobody for example, now knows that the APC has a publicity secretary other than him. He has been abusing other parties and their leaders and the others return the favour by abusing him, the government, the president and everything thereafter.”