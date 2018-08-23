Muhammad Mukaila, one of the supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari who reportedly trekked a long distance to celebrate the emergence of the president in 2015, has expressed regrets over his action.





Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Thursday, Mukaila said he wished he had not embarked on the long trek three years ago.





He also announced the commencement of “Anger Trek” from Lagos to Abuja, saying he decided on the action to prove that the youth are angry with the Buhari-led administration for “failing” to keep its promises.





Mukaila, carrying a coffin with R.I.P All Progressives Congress (APC) written on it, said he would not vote for anybody from the ruling party.





“Actually, I’m here to show my disappointment with this present government of APC. I knew Buhari then, I thought he was who I knew but when he came in, I saw a different thing,” he said.

“As you can see, this is the casket of APC on my head, so I’m very very angry; the youth of this country are angry. We are disappointed with this present government. This government is dead, APC is dead.





“They promised us heaven on earth, 3million jobs in a year which they could not even give us 5000 jobs in a year; they promised to return fuel to N45 per litre but it is now N145; they promised a dollar will be equal to a naira, dollar is N360-N400 now. So we say no more APC, we say no to APC again.





“I trekked during the Buhari victory to celebrate it because we thought we had a change in the government but we are disappointed. Now, I’m working to show the whole nation that we say no more APC and to apreciate those leaders that mean well for the youth.”





When asked if the anger trek was politically motivated, he replied “I am not in anyone’s pocket”.

“This walk is not politically motivated. I used my money to do everything I want to do; I have my money, I don’t need anybody to give me money. I’m just representing the youth of the country, we are not happy.





“I’m trekking from here to Abuja where I’m going to deposit the coffin in the mortuary; this is the body of APC as you can see. It’s going to take me 18-20 days to get to Abuja. And I’m very okay healthwise because I heard that after I trekked in 2015, some people said I fell sick but I wasn’t. I was okay, very Okay. There’s nothing wrong with me.





“When I trekked for APC then, I didn’t ask them to do anything for me, all I’m asking APC for is to put Nigeria in order, the youth should be employed.”