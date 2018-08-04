Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Prof Itse Sagay, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of having a hand in the crises rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.





He also said no power can cripple or frustrate the President Buhari-led government.





The Professor of Law noted that the defectors from the ruling APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, earlier made the ruling party sick.





He, however, he also stressed that the Buhari government was going to be stronger now despite the defection.





Speaking with Sun Newspaper, Sagay said: “There is nothing much. Everybody is truly going to where he belongs; there are too many odd fellows both in APC and the PDP; too many people who do not belong, who are ideologically different, whose social and moral obligations were different; those who do not care for the country, for the populace, but only care for their pockets and progress.





“They were all mixed up and that created a lot of tension and crises. Those who were indiscipline and totally uncontrollable were in a party headed by Buhari, who is a man of discipline and integrity. The whole thing was a mixture of odd fellows, which sparked off so many crises, so now that they have gone, there is going to be peace and progress and productivity.”





On the perception that the development might cripple the government, he said: “It is not possible to cripple or frustrate Buhari government. He was elected until May 29, 2019. Nothing on earth anybody can do about it; he will be in power until that day for certain. So, how are they going to cripple the government?

“When you have a mole; an internal enemy, who is gradually eating inside of your party out and making it sick, finally crawls out because some injection has been given to you, which destroys it or forces it out, I think it is a positive thing. In fact, Buhari’s government is going to be stronger now.”





Asked whether ex-Generals like Obasanjo, IBB, Danjuma, Gusau, were fuelling the ongoing crises from behind, Sagay stated, “I don’t know about all those people, but certainly Obasanjo has a hand, and open about it. He is not hiding it that his greatest objective now is to stop Buhari from being re-elected. He has not hidden it. So, he, I can confirm, but the other names, I have no evidence about them on this.”



