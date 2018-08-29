A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Murtala Sodangi, has endorsed the adoption of direct primaries by the national leadership and stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) to elect the party’s flag bearers for 2019 general elections.Sodangi (APC-Nasarawa Central constituency) expressed his support on Tuesday in Nasarawa while fielding questions from newsmen in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.The ruling party has announced plans to use direct primaries in electing its candidates for the 2019 polls.The party tested the direct primary formula during the Osun State governorship primary for its flag bearer.Reacting to the development, Sodangi said that the direct primaries adopted by the party would give APC members the opportunity to vote candidates of their choice.He added the formula would also give every aspirant the chance to test his/her popularity and acceptability ahead of the general election.“ I am in support of direct primaries. Of course, if Mr President wants direct primaries, I also want direct primaries,’’ he said.Sodangi called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight in the interest of national development.He described Buhari as incorruptible leader and a corruption fighter, hence the need for all and sundry to support the president to succeed.The lawmaker noted that corruption had affected the lives and the socio-economic development of the country negatively.According to him, Buhari is a man of integrity, incorruptible leader, a corruption fighter and by God’s grace he (the president) will win the 2019 general election because of his unbeatable qualities.On defection, the lawmaker said APC in the state was intact.“We thank God for that and we are united because of the good policies and programmes of Gov. Tanko Al-Makura towards impacting positively on the lives of the people in the state.“I believe he is carrying everybody along, Gov. Al-Makura use to engage critical stakeholders when taking decisions about development and the party, that is why APC in Nasarawa state is intact and we are intact,” he said.Sodangi said that the defectors were doing so based on their selfish and personal interests.He expressed optimism that APC would continue to wax stronger considering the laudable achievements of President Buhari and Gov. Al-Makura in improving the lives of Nigerians.The lawmaker restated his commitment to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of his constituents and the state at large.