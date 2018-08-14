The Presidency on Monday said the victories recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress in legislative elections held in some states over the weekend had further confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari would win the presidential election.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the ruling party the winner of by-elections held in Katsina, Bauchi and Kogi States on Saturday.Shehu said the latest victories coming shortly after the party also emerged victorious in the Ekiti State governorship election were all pointers to the fact that the APC was on a good stead to win the 2019 elections.He said with the victories, Nigerians had shown that they were tired of the style of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.He also described the victories as indications that Nigerians were tired of the drama and games he claimed were being played in the National Assembly.The presidential spokesman urged members of the National Assembly to support the President in his task to deliver his campaign promises to Nigerians.He said, “These decisive victories are indications that clearly Nigerians have spoken that President Buhari maintains his momentum; that these victories place Buhari/Osinbajo Presidency in very good stead for next year’s election.“It is a statement of the fact that the APC will go into the elections next year with every confidence that the elections will be won and that Nigerians by this statement, will also say that they no longer have time for politics of insult and diversion, mudslinging and ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ politics of the PDP.“Equally of importance is that these election victories are clear messages to the National Assembly that all that Nigerians are interested in is that the business of government should go on.“Nigerians are saying that they are not interested in the drama; they are not interested in the grammar, the subterfuge and all of the games that are being played in the National Assembly.“I think it is appropriate this time to appeal to the National Assembly to be on the same page with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration so that we can deliver on all of these things.“There are urgent matters that need to be attended to, including matters of the shortfall in money supply for the execution of the budget.”The presidential spokesman also advised the PDP to stop conducting its affairs like a militant organisation.He said the party’s leaders knew the right thing to do if they were not satisfied with the results of elections.