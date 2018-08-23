Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has called President Muhammadu Buhari a hypocrite for hailing former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu.





Reno recalled that President Buhari on his return to Nigeria from London on Sunday, had vowed to jail looters.





The former presidential aide wondered why Buhari should associate himself with Kalu, whom he perceived as corrupt.





Orji Kalu was in Daura, hometown of President Buhari yesterday where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title.





Omokri tweeted, “Look at Buhari HAIL Orji Kalu, a man being prosecuted by @officialEFCC for looting.





“The is the same Buhari who on Sunday said he will JAIL all looters.





“Not only did they HAIL one of the men they said they will JAIL, they turbaned him. This is the height of hypocrisy.”