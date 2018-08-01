 Buhari embarks on 10-day London vacation, transfers power to Osinbajo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday begin a 10-day working holiday.

Revealing this in a statement on Wednesday, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.

“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”

