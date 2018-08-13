Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for telling Nigerians to pray over the incessant killings in the country.





Atiku expressed sadness that after innocent people were murdered in places across the nation, Buhari was in the habit of asking Nigerians to pray.





According to him, the president should have been a cleric, noting that insecurity cannot be tackled only by prayers.





He told Thisday, “The other day, there were killings in Plateau State and the President said the situation had got so bad there was nothing more he could do than pray.





“Even that statement itself is a cry for restructuring. The man is admitting that there is nothing he can do, within the current structure, other than to pray. That means the current structure, by his admission, is not working.





“How can I be president and criminals will attack my people and I will tell them that the only thing I can do is pray? Then, in that case, I should be a clergyman, not a president!









“How can a leader open his mouth and tell his citizens that it is better to give land than to die? That is as good as telling the people that they have been conquered.”





Recall that Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, had in June told President Buhari that Nigerians have prayed enough over the incessant killings across the country.