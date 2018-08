President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, at the State House, Abuja, signed the Instrument of Accession to the International Cocoa Agreement, 2010.





This followed the Federal Executive Council’s approval for Nigeria to accede to the International Cocoa Agreement, 2010,





His spokesman, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in a statement.





He said: “Following the execution of the instrument of accession, Nigeria undertakes “faithfully to abide by all the stipulations therein contained” in the Agreement.





“Among other benefits, the Agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation between exporting and importing member countries; improve their cocoa economies through active and better-focused project development and strategies for capacity-building.”





The 2010 agreement is also expected to build on the successes of the 2001 agreement by “implementing measures leading to an increase in the income of cocoa farmers and by supporting cocoa producers in improving the functioning of their cocoa economies.”