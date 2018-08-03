President Buhari has responded to Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan's intention to join the race for the Taraba State governorship in 2019.





Mama Taraba, who had notified Buhari of her intention in a letter dated July 27, said she would run for the governorship under the platform of the APC.





Responding to the notification, the President said he is committed to free and fair election.





In the letter titled ‘Re- Request for permission to contest for the governorship of Taraba State in the 2019 general elections under our great party, the APC,’ President Buhari said:





"Let me thank you on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians for your services as minister under this administration.





“I note with passion your past contributions to our great party APC during and after the 2015 general elections.





“As you are aware, I am totally committed to free and fair elections. Our policy is to support all APC candidates. I wish you well in your ambition to be governor of your state. Rest assured that all the security agencies as well as INEC will have my support to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in 2019.”