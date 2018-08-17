Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday reacted to a report by the United Nations, UN, which claimed that the Nigerian Government paid Boko Haram insurgents ransom for the release of schoolgirls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe State.





Fani-Kayode also maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari paid the terrorists for the release of the girls.





He said Buhari, however, refused to pay for the release of Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl still in Boko Haram captivity.





The 22nd report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN’s Security Council stated that large ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the release of the over 100 schoolgirls kidnapped from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State in February.





However, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has dismissed the report, saying no ransom was paid to Boko Haram terrorists.





Reacting to the report, Fani-Kayode, in a tweet wrote: “The UN has confirmed the fact that Buhari paid a huge ransom to Boko Haram for the return of the Dapchi girls. And what a scam it was!





“The only girl that the ransom did not cover was courageous Leah Sharibu, the only Christian amongst them. Buhari refused to pay for her!”