President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he spent most of his military days in the southern part of Nigeria.

He also revealed that he has personally called Gen. Yakubu Gowon to thank him for his contribution to Nigeria’s unity.





Buhari spoke in Daura on Tuesday when he received National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members currently serving in the community.





Reaffirming his support to the scheme established in 1973, the President told the corps members: “It is better to know all the country than for people to be state-inclined.





“I always look forward to meeting the NYSC team because since I served mostly in the south when I was in the military, some people in Lagos the only thing they know is the sea.





“For them (NYSC members) to be brought to the desert or near the Sahel region is a very difficult thing but it will make an impact on Nigeria.





“I have personally spoken to Gen. Gowon to thank him for having the initiative to start the NYSC programme. It is very good for Nigeria,” he said.





In his remarks, the Corps Liaison Officer, Jibrin Ishak, thanked the President for prioritizing the welfare and a secured future of the Nigerian youths through his style of leadership and developmental initiatives.





‘‘The voice of the people is the voice of God and by the grace of God, we pray that in 2019 you will continue to be President of Nigeria to do more for us,’’ Ishak said.





The representative of the corps members prayed God to sustain the President with good health, long life and prosperity.





The President donated a bull, 10 bags of rice and half-a-million naira to the corps members.