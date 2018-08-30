President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress have arrived the APC National Secretariat for the party’s National Executive Council meeting.
The party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is leading other members of the National Working Committee to the meeting.
President Buhari arrived the venue at about 11:20am.
