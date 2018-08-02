Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday begin a 10-day holiday.A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said: “In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.“President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”Buhari had between February 5 and 10, 2016 embarked on a six-day vacation when he remained in London.On June 6, 2016, he embarked on another 10-day vacation to attend to an ear infection.Adesina had explained then that Buhari was battling with what he called “persistent ear infection.”Adesina had said although the President had been examined and treated by his personal physician and a specialist in Abuja, both doctors advised him to go for further evaluation as a precaution.He said then that the President would, therefore, use the 10-day break to see an Ear, Nose and Throat specialist in London.Buhari returned to Nigeria on June 19, 2016, after spending 14 days in London.He again left the country on January 19, 2017, on what the Presidency described then as a medical vacation.When the trip was prolonged, presidential aides announced that the President would be staying back in the British capital to enable him to collect results of some medical tests conducted on him.Buhari returned to the country on March 10, 2017, after a 49-day medical sojourn, saying he had never been that sick in his life.He then gave an indication that he would return to London for further check-ups.After missing public events, including three consecutive weekly Federal Executive Council meetings which raised anxiety in the country, Buhari on May 7, 2017, returned to London for medical consultations.He returned to the country on August 19, 2017.The President had also on May 8, 2018, embarked on a four-day medical trip to the UK.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in a statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow (Tuesday) undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom.“In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.“The doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.“President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th.“On his return, the President’s two-day state visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress Ward Congresses, will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday, 15th of May.”